NVRH Gray Gallery Features Matt Bassett Exhibit

ST. JOHNSBURY — The current exhibit at the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH), “Trout,” by artist Matt Bassett, runs until Nov. 7.
Matt Bassett, returning for his third show at NVRH including “POP-Pourri: Pop Culture Meets Canvas” and “Mixed Media,” works with recycled materials to make unique sculptures. Bassett specializes in pop/street art paintings using multi-layer, hand cut stencils and spray enamel. His usual subject matter is a cross-section of pop culture, including Star Wars, 80’s movies, Saturday morning cartoons, and various dogs of the short snout variety.
Bassett grew up in Danville, and still resides there. As an only child, he quickly learned that he could amuse himself with things he constructed out of cardboard and other materials. To this day, he is still amusing himself with discarded items.
“This show evolved from the idea of a group venue where each artist was given the same item to personalize with their own distinctive style, in this case a basic Rainbow Trout cutout, nine” tall by 24” wide,” Bassett said. “But I took it a step further by making it a solo show. I made a slight tweak to the basic shape, used different methods, different materials, some familiar techniques, some new techniques, and a handful of just plain goofy fun.”
A short video of the exhibit can be viewed on the gallery webpage at bit.ly/NVRHGrayGallery. All exhibited art is for sale and a portion of the proceeds benefits the NVRH ARTs program. For more information, contact gallery curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
