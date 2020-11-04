NVRH Gray Gallery welcomes Rabbit Run Gallery

The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is pleased to announce “My Artful Eye,” a new display by artist Belinda Emmons of the Rabbit Run Gallery in Barnet, VT. The exhibit, which opens November 9, will run until January 9, 2021.
Emmons was born and raised in Monroe, NH and has lived in Barnet for the past twenty plus years. “My love of our area comes through in my work, says Emmons. “The beautiful landscapes of VT and NH are so appealing to me. I currently focus on landscapes, birds, florals and travel photography.”
Her work has been featured at the Vermont Welcome Center in Guilford, Three Ponds Restaurant in West Danville, and in various locations in New Hampshire including Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Her cards and prints are available in regional retail stores.
“My photography and nature are my two passions. It is my hope that I may share this love with all of you through my artful eye and camera lens,” adds Emmons. “I welcome you on my creative journey.”
The Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. The exhibit will be on display until January 4, 2021. Due to COVID-19, please visit the exhibit in person only when you have a healthcare appointment at the hospital. You may also view photos of the exhibit on the Charles M. and Hanna H. Gray Gallery webpage at nvrh.org.
A portion of the proceeds benefit the NVRH ARTs program. For more information, please contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
