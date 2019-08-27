NVRH’s Gray Gallery welcomes Martha Elmes, educator and artist

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) will host an upcoming exhibit in the Gray Gallery by Martha Leitz Elmes’ titled “Rounds and Repetition.”
Both an artist and art educator, Elmes is a graduate of St. Lawrence University and earned her master’s degree in fine arts and education from Lesley University. In addition to her 40+ years of art instruction in area schools, she teaches printmaking, painting and paper artistry at Northern Vermont University – Lyndon.
“Working in rounds or in repetition is therapeutic,” Elmes stated. “The voluminous possibilities of paper, cutting, color, and printing and the resulting layering has inspired me. My schematic arrangements are inviting the viewer to relax and flow with the design and color theory.”
Martha has exhibited in multiple Vermont galleries, including Burlington’s Flynn Theater for Discover Jaz, commemorating Miles Davis and the music of “BitchesBrew,” The WREN, SERABA gallery and the Arts Connects juried show at Catamount Arts.
The Gray Gallery is located on the hospital’s main floor. The exhibit will be on display September 3 through November 19, 2019. A portion of the proceeds benefit the NVRH ARTs program. For more information, please contact Associate Director of Philanthropy and Art Gallery Curator Jennifer Layn at j.layn@nvrh.org or 802-748-7313.
