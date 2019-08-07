NVRH Seeks Local Musicians For Lunchtime Music In The Courtyard

ST. JOHNSBURY — Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) is inviting local musicians to play in the Courtyard Cafe as part of its new Music in the Courtyard Program, which runs every Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“A staff member at NVRH suggested that we invite people to come play during the lunch hour,” said Pat Forest, Director of Volunteer Services, “and we thought we would try to make it happen! Our hope is that local people and staff will come together to play their instruments for a song or two while guests enjoy lunch.”
NVRH is increasingly utilizing music to enhance both visitor and staff experience. NVRH first started implementing music into its community in 2014, when volunteers and students from the U.S. Department of Education Upward Bound program began playing for patients. In 2018, NVRH received a grant from the Musicians On Call Hospital Music Pharmacy Program, which gifted three tablets and three pairs of headphones to the Emergency Department.
The Music in the Courtyard Program offers a chance for all members of the NVRH community to come together to either play an instrument and/or listen to others. It is a low-key, casual environment with a focus on sharing one’s love of music. No reservation is required.
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Pat Forest, Director of Volunteer Services, at 748-7310.
