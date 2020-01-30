LYNDON — Northern Vermont University assistant professor Brian Warwick, a Grammy Award-winning audio engineer, will give a talk on 20th century popular music at 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at NVU’s Lyndon campus.
The talk, free for the public, will be in Room 400 of Samuel Read Hall Library and Academic Center.
In his talk, Warwick, who teaches in the music business and industry program at NVU-Lyndon, will focus on the connections between folk music and current popular music, from Woody Guthrie and Bob Dylan to the Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons. The talk is the first in a series of lectures on 20th century popular music that will be presented each semester.
Warwick has done audio engineering for top performers across genres. He was on the engineering team for Canadian singer Michael Bublé’s album “Love,” which was nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. He also engineered on Bublé’s Grammy-nominated albums “Christmas” and “Nobody But Me.”
A longtime recording engineer for “Weird Al” Yankovic, Warwick won a 2015 Grammy for his work on Yankovic’s “Mandatory Fun,” which won for Best Comedy Album. He was nominated for Grammys for his work on Yankovic’s albums “Alpocalypse” and “Internet Leaks.”
For more information, visit NorthernVermont.edu/Events.
