NVU-Lyndon’s Wilkinson Hosting Film Special At NVU

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon will host a screening of “The Sanctity of Space,” a film about three climbers’ attempt to cross the Moose’s Tooth Traverse in Alaska - a climb which had never been completed before.
The film was co-directed by climbers Renan Ozturk and Freddie Wilkinson, and Wilkinson will be on hand to introduce the film and answer questions. The screening will be Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in Alexander Twilight Theatre.
“Freddie Wilkinson is one of the most renowned American alpinists of our time,” said Associate Professor Ben Mirkin with NVU’s Outdoor Education, Leadership, and Tourism (OELT) program. “The goal is to bring the community together to share in this amazing film and story, and we’re thrilled that Freddie will be part of the experience at Lyndon.”
The film, years in the making, takes the viewer through the process of attempting a climb inspired by viewing a black-and-white image of this Alaska range taken 75 years earlier by aerial mountain photographer Brad Washburn. The film follows the repeated attempts by Ozturk, Wilkinson, and climber Zach Smith, including repeated failures in the harsh environment and difficult terrain.
Wilkinson, who received the prestigious Piolet d’Or in 2012 for making the first ascent of Saser Kangri II, the second-highest unclimbed mountain in the world at the time, is also co-instructor for Advanced Ice Climbing at NVU-Lyndon with Mirkin. When not on climbing expeditions, Wilkinson is a climbing guide in Conway, NH; he also writes for National Geographic.
The screening is funded through a grant from NVU-Lyndon’s Literature and the Arts Fund. A 50/50 raffle will be held at the show, with the proceeds to be contributed to a scholarship fund which helps support student participation in Outdoor Education, Leadership, and Tourism outdoor expeditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.