NVU Professor, Students Credited In Sundance Film

LYNDON — Northern Vermont University assistant professor Brian Warwick and two of his students are credited for mixing music in the movie “Summertime,” which premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
Warwick, who teaches in the music business and industry (MBI) program at NVU’s Lyndon campus, is credited as score mixer. The MBI students he supervised, Sean Pagal, a senior from Barre, and Lily Robitaille, a junior from Barnstead, New Hampshire, are credited as assistant score mixers. The students are pursuing the audio production concentration in the MBI program.
In an internship, the students spent a week on the project editing, synchronizing audio to video and preparing mixes for “Summertime,” which takes place on a single day in Los Angeles and follows the lives of 25 young people through poetry. Carlos López Estrada directed the film, which is included in Sundance’s Next category of movies that use an innovative storytelling approach and represent a new direction in American cinema.
“Music has always been a passion of mine, and I decided to take that passion further by choosing the MBI major at NVU,” says Robitaille, who also is pursuing a music management concentration in the program. “I truly love the music industry and working behind the scenes to make projects come to fruition, so being able to work on this film was an amazing experience.”
“I considered myself a strictly visual artist, but when I discovered the MBI program at NVU-Lyndon, I knew that was my next move,” says Pagal, who transferred to NVU after earning a communications degree from a community college. “I discovered that I really clicked with audio engineering. I hope to work in the film industry someday though, so I was excited to contribute to this film project.”
Warwick, a Grammy-winning audio engineer, has worked with top music performers. He taught at the Los Angeles Film School before he started at NVU and has engineered music for television shows, including “Walking Dead” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Warwick won a Maverick Movie Award for Best Sound Design and Editing in 2009 for his work on the action-spy-thriller spoof “Scream of the Bikini.”
