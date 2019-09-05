LYNDON — Northern Vermont University assistant professor Brian Warwick, a Grammy award-winning recording engineer, will discuss his work with Canadian star singer Michael Bublé on Sept. 17 at NVU’s Lyndon campus.
The talk, at 5:30 p.m. in the Burke Mountain Room at Samuel Read Hall Library and Academic Center, is free for the public.
Warwick, who teaches in the music business and industry program at NVU’s Lyndon campus, was on the audio engineering team for Bublé’s latest album, “Love,” released in 2018. “Love” was Warwick’s fifth project with Bublé. Bublé’s albums “Christmas” and “Nobody But Me,” which Warwick engineered on, were Grammy-nominated.
Warwick, also a longtime recording engineer for “Weird Al” Yankovic, won a Grammy for his work on Yankovic’s “Mandatory Fun.”
For more information, email Brian.Warwick@NorthernVermont.edu, or visit NorthernVermont.edu/events.
