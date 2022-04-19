LYNDONVILLE — A workshop today (Thursday, April 21) at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, “Basic Haitian Rhythms & Dance,” will be followed by a concert that evening by workshop instructor, Sanba Zao.
Scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Alexander Twilight Theatre, the workshop can be tailored to all ages and experience levels. A well-known Haitian vodou musician, and a professor at the Haitian National School of Art, Zao will introduce participants to the role music and dance play in Haitian lives and its importance as a source of pride and identity.
This event is accessible to all. Free and open to the public.
Using the drums available, as well as a large selection of percussion instruments, Zao will teach students a few basic Haitian rhythms while the rest of the band supports. Building on the rhythms, the band, Lakou Mizik will help the participants learn a basic choral chant in Kreyol. The dance section of the workshop is led by Nadine Remy, who teaches a few basic dances to accompany the song so that by the end of the course all participants will be playing, singing and dancing while learning the important role music plays in Haitian life.
“Lakou Mizik is a powerhouse collective of Haitian musicians united in a mission to use the healing spirit of music to communicate a message of pride, strength and hope for their country,” stated NVU’s Sylvia Plumb. “They has stunned audiences with their unimaginably high-energy shows that bring together elements of Haitian traditional music of spiritual Vodou, street-parade Rara and the beach friendly-Troubadour folks music with elements of dancehall, funk and rock-n-roll.
“This is the sound of modern Haiti, a country steeped in music with a deep pride in its cultural traditions but also an island totally influenced by its proximity to the US, Jamaica and Cuba. Altogether it’s a vibrant, harmonious sound and Lakou Mizik’s joyous energy makes for an irresistible show.”
The concert will be performed at 8 p.m. Thursday, also in Alexander Twilight Theatre.
