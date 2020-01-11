NYC’s Inspirational Singers Perform at Highland Center for the Arts on MLK Weekend

Direct from New York City, the East Coast Inspirational Singers arrive in Greensboro on MLK Weekend, bringing their one-of-a-kind harmony and energy to the Northeast Kingdom.
In a performance slated for Saturday, January 18 at 7 p.m. at Greensboro’s Highland Center for the Arts, this talented group of singers and musicians will perform spirited Gospel, R&B, Pop, Broadway, Jazz and Blues.
The moving production will include a multimedia presentation of noteworthy slides set to music. From racial strife to the jubilation of freedom and beyond, the slideshow chronicles and honors African-American culture, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the achievements of civil rights activists.
The group has toured with renowned artists including Josh Groban, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, John Mayer, Patti LaBelle and many others, and has appeared on television shows such as VH1 Divas, Good Morning America, The Harry Connick Show, Regis & Kelly, BET, The Today Show, The David Letterman Show, The View and PBS.
The East Coast Inspirational Singers have also been featured in off-Broadway and Broadway shows such as Dreamgirls, Smokey Joe’s Café, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Black Nativity, The Color Purple, Motown The Musical, The Wiz, RENT, Jesus Christ Superstar, Hair and Showboat, with performances at world famous theaters like The Apollo, The Blue Note, Lincoln Center, Madison Square Garden, PlayStation Theater and Carnegie Hall.
“This is going to be an incredible show,” noted Rob Halpert, Chair of the HCA Board of Directors. “Amidst turbulent changes and continuing divisiveness in today’s world, it is vital to remember that art unites us, raising the curtain to allow us to understand each other. We are delighted to host this acclaimed group of professionals and share their extensive talents with our audience, particularly during a holiday weekend that celebrates the memory and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.