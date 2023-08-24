Old Fashioned Labor Day Endears At Stone House Museum

BROWNINGTON — There are few-better places to spend Labor Day than at Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village’s annual favorite, the Twilight Stars Party.
Set for Sunday, September 3, gates open at 5 p.m. as guests enjoy the seven restored buildings and three neighboring structures, all dating from the early 1800s. Alexander Lucius Twilight’s 1830 Federal style home houses his books and letters, along with letters from his students, in an archival vault.
Further up the hill, the 1831 Federal-style Hall House stands as a testament to Samuel Reed Hall. Hall founded America’s first teacher training college in 1823 in Concord, Vermont, invented the chalkboard and published the first teacher-training textbook in 1829.
Located in the Brownington Historic District just off Hinman Settler’s Road, the Labor Day event will feature live music, food, a brew garden and astronomy on Prospect Hill with Fairbanks Museum astronomer-educator Bobby Farlice-Rubio.
Visitors may want to start off the evening with a drink from the garden, pizza made on site, or a meal from the Ladies Aid Society of Brownington, all while catching the sounds and good vibes of the Evansville Transit Authority. The Newport band features guitarists Kyle Chadburne and Adam Choiniere, bassist Chris Doncaster and drummer Travis LeBlanc.
“There will be fun games for families with children of all ages,” said museum executive director Molly Veysey. “At dusk, Bobby will lead the procession of stargazers up Prospect Hill to begin his animated tour of the night sky. Bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair to sit on.”
Early Bird tickets and other info can be found at OldStoneHouseMuseum.org. There is no charge for children under five years old.
