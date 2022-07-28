LUNENBURG — The town’s annual Old Home Day celebration will be held Aug. 6 on and around Lunenburg Common from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Common is located on Route 2 in the center of town. The day will offer activities for all ages and is an occasion to enjoy the history and traditions of a small Vermont town.
Visitors can enjoy vendors and demonstrators, and a close-up look at some farm animals. In the area west of the clerk’s office, the Bud Colby Memorial horseshoe tournament offers registration at 9 a.m., play beginning at 10.
Many additional activities for all ages are at specific times and locations during the day:
9 a.m.-1 p.m., Alden Balch Library book and food sale; 10 a.m., parade (“Old McDonald Had a Farm!” theme - call Harry at 802-249-4292 to register by July 29); noon, “Messy Play” (sensory play for younger children); 10 a.m.-1 p.m., strawberry shortcake sold by the Senior Center; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational Church, traditional rug hooking demonstrators, display of their creative work and an opportunity to give it a try; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Congregational Church, TOCC sale of maple ‘creamees; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. by the clerk’s office, Girl Scouts sale of hotdogs and hamburgers; noon on the common, Old Home Day fundraising chicken barbeque; noon-3 p.m., gazebo, music with Still Kickin’; 1 p.m. on the Common, youth cornhole game.
To reserve vendor space, or for more information, call Dianne at 802-751-9279. For up-to-date information about Old Home Day, visit topofthecommon.org.
