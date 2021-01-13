Old Stone House Museum Celebrating MLK With Events For Students

The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village in Brownington will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day by hosting online readings Friday.
In honor of King’s educational legacy, Old Stone House will host virtual readings and discussion hours for area schools, libraries and at-home learners to help teach about race and racism. On Martin Luther King Day, Monday, the Old Stone recommends a day of service in the Northeast Kingdom to honor King’s own legacy of serving one’s community. The museum is offering a Celebration Packet to use as a resource for helping to teach about the legacy of Martin Luther King.
For more details email collections@oldstonehousemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.