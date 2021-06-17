BROWNINGTON — The grand reopening of the historic Old Stone House Museum is Saturday, June 19, and will coincide with the unveiling of its new exhibit celebrating African American Alexander Lucius Twilight on Saturday, June 19 at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will be provided for the exhibit dedication, with museum tours until 3 p.m.
This ceremony will take place on Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The museum celebrates this day when enslaved people were set free in Texas (in 1865) by executive decree some two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. This day is now seen as the official end to slavery in the United States and also falls only eight years after Twilight died in Brownington.
The exhibit will return Twilight’s artifacts to the home he constructed, the Alexander Twilight House, where they will be on display in his parlor. The items on display include Twilight’s desk, trunk, bible, sermons, iron bar, ox yoke and books. His wife, Mercy Ladd Merrill Twilight’s own coffee set and silver spoons will also be available for viewing along with framed photographs of the couple. “The exhibit will offer a renewed look at this amazing man with some new, fresh interpretation,” museum Executive Director Molly Veysey said.
The new exhibit will also include the proclamation U.S. Rep. Peter Welch read into the Congressional Record in 2020 recognizing the 225th anniversary of Twilight’s birth. In addition, the concurrent resolution passed last year by the Vermont State House recognizing Twilight’s birthday, Sept. 23, as Alexander Twilight Day, will also be included.
In addition to recognizing this holiday, the museum has adopted a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion statement. This statement was adopted by the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village Board of Trustees at their Feb. 11, 2021 meeting: “The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village aspires to be the space for open dialog around the interconnected issues of inequality in our shared society.”
Born on Sept. 23, 1795, Alexander Lucius Twilight graduated from Middlebury College in 1823, becoming the first African American graduate of any United States college or university. In 1829 he was hired to be principal of the Orleans County Grammar School and was minister to the Brownington Congregational Church. In 1836 he was elected to the Vermont House of Representatives, becoming the first African American to serve in a state legislature. Under his leadership, Orleans County Grammar School thrived as a co-educational institution.
Between 1834 and 1836 Twilight designed and built a four-story granite dormitory, which he called Athenian Hall. His father, Ichabod was born in Boston in July 1765. Both he and Twilight’s mother Mary were free and mixed race, most likely of African slaves and English colonists. Ichabod served in the Revolutionary War in a New Hampshire regiment and later moved with his family to Vermont, where he and his wife were listed as “the first negroes to settle in Corinth” where they bought property, moving from Bradford on Nov. 28, 1798. Twilight died on June 19, 1857 and is buried along with his wife Mercy in the Brownington Congregational Church Cemetery.
