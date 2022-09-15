BROWNINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1-3 p.m., Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will host a birthday party in honor of Alexander Lucius Twilight.
Alexander Lucius Twilight accomplished many things in his lifetime. He was the first African American to graduate college in the United States, and he was responsible for the construction of the stone boarding house, known as the Old Stone House, in historic Brownington Village. It is an impressive landmark in the Northeast Kingdom, and the state of Vermont recognizes his birthdate, September 23rd, as “Alexander Twilight Day.”
Twilight’s Cake Bake-Off Contest will kick off the event, showcasing birthday cakes honoring Alexander Twilight. Bakers (young and old, new and seasoned) are challenged to bring the best birthday cake. To enter a cake, contact Kristal Wood, publicevents@oldstonehousemuseum.org. All cakes entered will be served at the party. Prizes will be awarded.
Contest cakes and ice cream will be served to guests followed by a rousing birthday sing-a-long sure to be heard by Mr. Twilight himself. The Bash will also offer heritage apple tastings, old-fashioned apple pressing (bring apples to press), cider and fall fun with donuts-on-a-string and other games.
“Autumn is a wonderful time to celebrate our local historic landscape and the people who have helped shape it,” musum officials say. “The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is an exceptional place to celebrate this area’s history and fall traditions. Admission for the event is free, and donations are welcome.”
This Alexander Twilight Day party is made possible by support from Hill Farmstead Brewery, H.P. Hood, and The Pick and Shovel.
