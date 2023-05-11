Old Stone House Museum Opens Saturday In Brownington

BROWNINGTON — Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village plans its season kickoff with an Opening Day celebration May 20, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Free ice cream and a free first-floor tour are part of the day’s activities at the beloved museum. Visitors will hear how the Old Stone House was built, gain an understanding of how Mercy Twilight kept all the students fed by walking through the period kitchen, and even experience a walk through of a classroom from days of old. The first floor also features the museum’s newest exhibit, In a Different Hue: Race and Representation.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village has been operating since 1926. The granite dormitory is not its only historic building. Alexander Lucius Twilight’s 1830 Federal style home houses his books and letters, along with letters from his students, in an archival vault. Further up the hill, an 1831 Federal-style Hall House stands as a testament to Samuel Reed Hall, a pioneer in progressive education. Hall founded America’s first teacher training college in 1823 in Concord, Vermont, invented the chalkboard and published the first teacher-training textbook in 1829.
A thriving adult education program teaches such traditional crafts as blacksmithing, rug hooking, stone wall building and tree pruning. For kids, the museum’s Time Travelers Day Camp emphasizes hand-on craft activities, theatre and scientific exploration of the grounds.
Looking ahead to Opening Day, “Come on your own or bring the family. We are excited to see you, share our great museum, and of course eat some ice cream!” said the museum’s Adele Brunstad, adding that the day is supported by Century 21 Farm & Forest Realty, and the Orleans County Natural Resource Conservation District.
