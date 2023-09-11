Old Stone House Museum Plans Alexander Twilight Birthday Celebration

BROWNINGTON — All are invited to celebrate Alexander Twilight’s birthday with the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village on Sunday, September 24 from 1-3 p.m.
This year is a special celebration of Mr. Twilight’s 228th birthday, as well as the 200th anniversary of his graduation from Middlebury College. The event will offer something for everyone, including a historical reenactment of Twilight’s commencement from Middlebury College 200 years ago this year, birthday cake and ice cream, a first-floor museum open house and more.
Alexander Lucius Twilight was the first African American in the nation’s history to graduate from a U.S. college. He would later become the first African American to be elected as a state official, serving in the VT House of Representatives in 1836. Middlebury College is hosting the Clifford Symposium from September 21-23 in honor of Twilight’s graduation 200 years ago. The symposium will explore his legacy and what his life can teach us in the current moment.
Born on September 23, 1795, Alexander Lucius Twilight in 1829 was hired to be principal of the Orleans County Grammar School and was minister to the Brownington Congregational Church. Under his leadership, Orleans County Grammar School thrived as a co-educational institution attracting boys and girls from throughout New England who came from as far away as Boston and Montreal. Between 1834 and 1836 Mr. Twilight designed and built a four-story granite dormitory, which he called Athenian Hall.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was established by the Orleans County Historical Society and has been operating as a museum since 1926. It has grown from one building to a historic site with seven restored buildings and three neighboring structures, all dating from the early 1800s. Dedicated to its mission to preserve, educate and inspire, the museum annually attracts nearly 10,000 visitors from across the country and abroad.
The facility is located in the Brownington Historic District just off Hinman Settler’s Road, and is open until mid-October, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For more information, call (802) 754-2022 or visit www.OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.