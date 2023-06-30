BROWNINGTON — The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is celebrating Independence Day on July 2 from 1-4 p.m. with viewings of two of its newest exhibits, “In a Different Hue: Race & Representation,” and “Wedding Dresses Through the Last Century.”
“Due to popular demand, we will also be offering an additional showing of our brand new exhibit ‘A Call to Serve: Vermont and Unexpected Voices from the Civil War’ for a suggested donation of $5 per person,” museum Executive Director Molly Veysey stated. “The Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village is honored to offer new, thought-provoking exhibits each year. We could not do it without your support.”
Ice cream, field games for children, and samples of Jasper Hill Farm cheeses will all be featured. “We invite all our guests to join the celebration with a fun, kid-themed, scavenger hunt around the grounds and to participate in a cooperative art project highlighting a staple of 4th of July celebrations - fireworks!” Veysey said.
“In a Different Hue: Race & Representation” opened in 2022. The exhibit examines the themes of politics, narrative imagination and racial stereotypes in relation to Orleans County history. It also offers a broader context for understanding the complexities of shared memory and meaning making.
“Wedding Dresses Through the Last Century” artfully displays versions of the iconic white gown across the span of many decades from the late 1800’s to the late 1900’s. The exhibit was curated by two of the museum’s talented volunteers.
“A Call to Serve” was curated by associate director of collections & interpretations, Dr. Spencer Kuchle. The exhibit showcases a unique collection of artifacts telling a fuller narrative of Vermonters’ contributions, and those whose stories often remain unheard, in America’s deadliest conflict.
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was established by the Orleans County Historical Society and has been operating as a museum since 1926. For more information, call (802) 754-2022 or visit OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
