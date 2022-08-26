Old Stone House Museum Plans Star Party

BROWNINGTON VILLAGE — Old Stone House Museum has an astronomy program under the late-summer night sky on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. on Prospect Hill at the museum. This unique end-of-summer event features live music, a beer garden, food and astronomy with Bobby Farlice-Rubio as well as childrens’ games and a story hour.
The evening kicks off at 5 p.m. with music from Evansville Transit Authority, beer from Hill Farmstead Brewery and Whirligig Brewing (for adults over 21-years-old), and food from The Runaway Tomato and The Ladies Aid Society of Brownington. Then local children’s author Tanya Sousa (who wrote “Tossing Stars”) will host story time at 7 p.m. At dusk, Bobby will lead the procession up Prospect Hill to begin the stars party with telescopes on-hand to explore the cosmos.
“This is a one-of-a-kind event,” Kristal Wood, the museum’s associate director of public events, said. “The whole family can find something to enjoy, and sitting on Prospect Hill as the sun sets and music plays is something you won’t want to miss.” Visitors are encouraged to bring your own picnic blanket or lawn chair.
“This is my favorite event of the year at our museum,” Molly Veysey, the museum’s executive director, said. “It’s really just special to end the summer together as a family. There’s always magic in the air in the late summer.”
Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village was established by the Orleans County Historical Society and has been operating as a museum since 1926. It is located just off Hinman Settler’s Road. For more information, call (802)754-2022 or visit OldStoneHouseMuseum.org.
