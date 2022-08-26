Old Stone House Museum Plans Star Party
Old Stone House Museum

BROWNINGTON VILLAGE — Old Stone House Museum has an astronomy program under the late-summer night sky on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m. on Prospect Hill at the museum. This unique end-of-summer event features live music, a beer garden, food and astronomy with Bobby Farlice-Rubio as well as childrens’ games and a story hour.

