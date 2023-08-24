OLLI Fall Semester Opens With Talk On Cole Porter

ST. JOHNSBURY — The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) fall semester will begin with Robert Wyatt returning to present a program on Cole Porter. Due to the current closing of the Catamount Arts building, OLLI programs will be held this fall at United Community Church on Main St.
“Cole Porter; Sophisticate of American Song” will be presented September 7, 1:30-3 p.m.
Dilettante, hedonist, elitist, snob: Cole Porter was called all of them during his glittering yet troubled life. Whatever detractors may have said about him personally, Porter’s reputation as a musical genius has never been questioned. The lecture surveys Porter’s life on Broadway and in Hollywood, covering 40 years that produced 33 stage works and the music for 23 films. Rare archival film clips and recording of original cast members, including Ethel Merman, Fred Astaire, Louis Armstrong, and Bing Crosby are featured, along with Porter himself singing and playing “You’re the Top.”
Through the use of a grand piano and a PowerPoint presentation, the audience can enjoy masterworks like “Night and Day,” “Another Op’nin’, Another Show,” “Begin the Beguine,” “I Love Paris” and many, many more.
Steinway artist Robert Wyatt will walk the audience through Porter’s dramatic and fascinating life. He has performed solo, orchestral and chamber music recitals. Featured on NPR and PBS broadcasts, Wyatt has also performed at the Kennedy Center, The Phillips Collection, the Library of Congress and the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., the 92nd Street Y and Steinway Hall in New York, and Boston’s Jordan Hall and the Museum of Fine Arts. He is currently a piano faculty member at the Middlebury Community Music Center.
Pre-registration is recommended. Cash is not accepted. Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj to register. For registration assistance, call 802-656-5817.
Located at 1325 Main Street, United Community Church is accessible with a ramp located at the parking area side door.
