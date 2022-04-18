OLLI Lecture Features Lessons Learned From A Cherished Pet

The last lecture in St Johnsbury’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Spring series will be presented by Tom Farmen at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 28 at Catamount Arts.
“Bessie’s Story-Watching the Lights Go Out” is an inspiring story about a charming, brave, unpretentious chocolate Lab who gradually loses her eyesight. The speaker chronologically leads us from the original diagnosis of terminal blindness for his beloved four-year-old pet through the two-and-a-half-year transition to sightlessness. In the process, Bessie unwittingly becomes an expert mentor and teacher for the high-wire act of growing older with grace and optimism. With videos and slides Bessie’s story comes to life. Also, Bessie is alive and well and participates in the program.
Tom Farmen is the headmaster emeritus of Rumsey Hall School in Washington, Conn. He and his wife, Ashley worked in partnership at the school for over four decades and now live in rural New Hampshire. Dog owners for all their 40-plus years of marriage, the Farmers travel, pursue a variety of outdoor interests and are active volunteers. Ashley is a New Hampshire Granite State ambassador. Tom serves on the board for several non-profit organizations, including Special Olympics of New Hampshire, and is a greeter at Mount Sunapee ski area.
A DVD of Tom’s presentation, as well as the earlier lectures in the series are available to borrow at Catamount Arts if you missed or want to review one.
REGISTRATION
Payments/registrations are no longer accepted at the door. All members/attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register prior to the start of the program. Registration/payment options: Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj and register online with your credit card or call (802) 656-5817 for registration help.
Both UVM and Catamount Arts require masks be worn at the lectures and Catamount Arts requires you show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.