OLLI Program To Recall Days Of Log Drives

ST. JOHNSBURY — On Thursday, April 21, St. Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) will host Helen Chantel-Pike speaking on “Log Drives in the Connecticut River Valley.” The program will take place at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue at 1:30 pm.
Helen, the daughter of logging historian, Robert E. Pike, grew up on the family farm in Upper Waterford. Each spring, her father witnessed the log drives come down the Connecticut River. Robert authored two books “Tall Trees/Tough Men” and “Spiked Boots: Sketches of the North Country” about the era of log drives and the loggers who drove those logs. “Combining new research and archival images from the works of her father, Helen puts together a picture for us of those times,” said OLLI’s Susan Montague. “Helen is an award-winning author herself and is currently working on a memoir about her father. We welcome homeschool students who may be interested in the topic.”
Payments/registrations can no longer be taken at the door. All members/attendees should pre-register. Registration/payment options: Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj and register online with credit card, or call (802) 656-5817 for registration help.
Both UVM and Catamount Arts require masks be worn at the lectures, and Catamount Arts requires proof of vaccination or negative PCR test to attend.
