Omega Jade: Live, Uncut & Temporarily Childless, At Catamount ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont-based hip-hop artist Omega Jade will perform April 16 at Catamount Arts ArtPort as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to engage audiences with performances that celebrate and teach the Black experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community.
Jade got her start in show business as a stand-up comedian and created her first show, “Rhyme & Unreason,” to combine her two artistic callings: comedy and hip-hop. Upon releasing her debut album “Wounded Healer,” she went on tour opening for Pace Won, and has since released an EP titled, “Elevate: The Rise of Mama MC,” released on Mothers’ Day of last year.
Last fall, Jade brought “Rhyme & Unreason” to Stowe’s Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, and this spring, she’ll present “Live, Uncut & Temporarily Childless,” to the Catamount Arts ArtPort. The show will include material from “Elevate: Rise of Mama MC,” “Power of My Mantra,” and “Never Too Late for Friendship,” as well as comedy and poetry. When Jade is not busy performing, she is a teaching artist at Clemmons Family Farm and a candle maker for her small business, Jaded Lit Scents.
The Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series is curated by Clemmons Family Farm, a leading Black-led nonprofit arts and culture organization in Vermont. Clemmons Family Farm supports a network of over 250 artists of African descent and is among 2 percent of applicants to receive a prestigious National Creative Placemaking Grant from ArtPlace America. The organization is grounded in the 60-year-old legacy of Jack and Lydia Clemmons, co-owners of the 148-acre Clemmons Farm in Charlotte, building community in Vermont around African-American and African diaspora arts and culture.
Clemmons Family Farm is partnering with Catamount Arts to promote greater racial equity in Vermont’s creative economy, collaborating to offer audiences increased access to members of Vermont’s African-American and African Diaspora Artists Network (VAAADAN).
“In addition to strengthening community through programming and education about African-American and African diaspora histories and culture, the collaboration will showcase the work of Vermont artists of African descent and model how Black-led and white-led arts and culture institutions can leverage their respective resources for the benefit of all patrons,” Catamount Arts’ Erin Narey said.
Admission to Jade’s April 16 show is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating. The ArtPort is located at the Green Mountain Mall on Memorial Drive. For more information about Catamount’s COVID safety protocol or to reserve free tickets, visit catamountarts.org.
