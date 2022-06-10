One Night Stand Band Reunites For June 11 Show

LITTLETON, N.H. — Rockers of a certain age remember the Hillwinds, Villa West, the Flintlock Lodge, Mittersill, Newell’s Casino and Jeremiah’s Tavern in the ‘70s.
The retro times return Saturday, June 11 at the Littleton Elks Club when The One Night Stand Band takes the stage playing classic tunes by The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Eric Clapton, Steve Miller, the Doobie Brothers, Neil Young, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.
In fact, three One Night Stand Band members played those White Mountain venues back in the ‘70s, and continue performing today.
Musicians Fred Ghioto, Paul Hayward, Steve Wells, Jared Ghioto and Mike Byrne are hooking up for just one performance “with a super collection of music that will have you on your feet the entire evening,” Fred Ghioto said. “It is a great way to kick off the summer.”
North Country music fans will remember vocalist, guitarist and bass player Fred Ghioto from his performances with Back Street Boogey Band, Opaque Illusion, Stoneface and Zebra. Cape Cod-based Ghioto founded “Freddie and the Maybelline’s” band that entertained Cape Cod audiences for 24 years playing ‘50s and ‘60s hits. He often gigged with Littleton musicians such as drummer Carleton Pike and the late Brad Parker. Today, he plays with Summer Town, a band focusing on folk rock, Americana, and rock classics.
“There were many fine players from Littleton who had bands and played the various gigs around the region. Coming back to Littleton is a thrill for me as my last gig there was at the then-Perkins Motel in 1975,” Ghioto said.
Hayward, who has played with Ghioto off and on for more than 45 years, is a keyboardist and vocalist who headlined former bands such as “Rocky Mountain Way,” “Sly Dog” and “Magnum Force.” Today, he is one of four talented players in “The Fog” (Four Old Guys).
Hayward recalls running the lights as a Drama Club stage crew member for Aerosmith when the nascent rock sensation played Littleton High School in the early 1970s. “Thorough the years we’ve had some good times playing together and I’m looking forward to getting together with Fred, Steve and the guys,” Hayward said.
Guitarist Wells, who lives in Franconia, was member of the Hillwinds house band, “Rush” in the ‘70s that propelled the Franconia venue into Playboy magazine’s list of top après-ski spots in the U.S. in 1975. “Rush” is long remembered for high energy shows.
The One Night Stand Band features Ghioto’s son, Jared, a drummer and singer who plays Cape Cod and New England venues with his own band Nautilus. Bassist Mike Byrne is a Berklee College of Music graduate, music producer and multi-instrument teacher.
The music starts at 8 p.m. and ends at 11. Must be 21 to attend. Tickets are available at the door and online at Eventbrite.com by searching One Night Stand Band at the Littleton Elks.
