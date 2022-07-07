Online Art Auction To Benefit Peacham Library

PEACHAM — The Joseph L. Smongeski Art Show & Online Auction 2022 will feature more than 35 paintings & drawings from the collection of the artist’s daughter, Josette Lyders of Peacham.
The show at Peacham Library and Peacham Café will be up from now until Aug. 22, with a celebration and reception on July 23 at Peacham Library from 1-4 p.m. Online bidding will run from July 23-Aug. 6.
Josette Lyders is offering the artwork as a fundraiser for Peacham Library via the online auction. She will donate all the proceeds to Peacham Library.
Joseph L. Smongeski (1914-2001) had a long career as a book designer in New York and Boston, taught adult art classes for decades, and had many exhibitions in several states. His artwork included portraiture, landscapes done en plein air, still life, and imaginative pieces. He delighted in painting trips to Vermont and northern New England.
The curated show of Smongeski’s work can be viewed in live exhibitions in the Gilmore Gallery at Peacham Library and in the Peacham Cafe.
All artwork on display will be included in the online auction for preview in early July and for auction bidding beginning July 23. Bidding will commence at 1 p.m. July 23 and will close at 1 p.m Aug. 6. The auction can be previewed at www.biddingowl.com/PeachamLibrary
The exhibits at Peacham Library and Peacham Café will stay up until Aug. 22. On this day, pieces won by the high bidders in the auction will be released for pickup by their new owners at Peacham Library.
Computers and volunteers will be available in the Peacham Library during the July 23 celebration and reception to demonstrate how to access the online bidding. For more information, visit peachamlibrary.org or email director@peachamlibrary.org
