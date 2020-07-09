Online Jewish Film Festival Planned July 16

The White Mountain Jewish Film Festival Film Forum is set for July 16 via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. It will feature classic American and international films of Jewish life, with people meeting on Zoom for discussion.
A live discussion of classic American and international films led by guest speakers online, film forums are scheduled for July 16 and 30, and Aug. 14 and 27.
Did you know… Arthur Miller is considered one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th century. He wrote 57 plays for the stage, radio, and screen. His best-known plays were “All My Sons,” “The Crucible,” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Death of a Salesman.” Miller wrote only one novel, and it was “Focus,” his condemnation of anti-Semitism and the topic of discussion July 16.
A timid office worker tries to deal with hatred and anti-Semitism in 1940s Brooklyn, causing serious conflict in his community as a result of mistaken identity during the height of World War II. “The movie is based on a novel by Arthur Miller, which he says was written during a period of disillusionment with the stage; angered by American anti-Semitism even during the war against Hitler, he wrote it in a white heat. It’s a didactic warning that it can happen here,” says film critic Roger Ebert.
Guest speaker July 16 will be Neal Slavin, director of Focus. American photographer and television/film director, Slavin is the author of “Portugal” (1971), “When Two or More are Gathered Together (1976), and “Britons” (1986). Since 1988, he has undertaken filmmaking and commercials for television. In 1994, he ceased his commercial work to devote all his time to developing, directing and producing “Focus.”
To register, contact whitemountainjewishfilm@gmail.com
