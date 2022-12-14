Oscar Nominees Will Be Keynote Speakers At NVU Animation Festival
Ru Kuwahata, left, and Max Porter arrive at the 90th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LYNDONVILLE — Oscar-nominated animation directors Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata will be the keynote speakers for the Eighth Annual Vermont Animation Festival. Hosted by Northern Vermont University in partnership with Catamount Arts, the festival will be held March 24-25, 2023 on the NVU-Lyndon campus.

