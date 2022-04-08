Osher Lecture On Fairbanks Legacy April 14

St Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute will present Dan Swainbank speaking on his most recent book, “Weighing the Fairbanks Legacy” on Thursday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m. at Catamount Arts on Eastern Ave.
Learn about St Johnsbury’s first family in a lecture that includes: the invention of the platform scale and the growth of the family business to become a worldwide enterprise; the contributions of the three generations of men and women to the growth and governance of the town; the creation and sustaining of the Fairbanks institutional endowments; and the political and social issues they confronted. Dan will also discuss the delicate process of separating fact from legend, 21st Century values as applied to 19th Century events, and objective sources versus family sources. The Fairbanks legacy is a family story - with triumphs and losses - as well as an historical record.
Living in North Danville, Dan, a former high school teacher with a great interest in local history, has pursued that interest resulting in 3 books so far. His first two books looked at the history of TN Vail and ALS in the Farr family. A DVD of Dan’s presentation as well as the earlier lectures in the series are available to borrow at Catamount Arts if you missed or want to review one.
Organizers can no longer take any payments/registrations at the door. All members/attendees are strongly encouraged to pre-register prior to the start of the program. Registration/payment options: Go to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj and register online with your credit card or call 802 656-5817 for registration help.
Both UVM and Catamount Arts require masks be worn at the lectures and Catamount Arts requires you show proof of Vaccination or negative PCR test to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.