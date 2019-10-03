Are you frustrated when you read or listen to the news? Do you wonder whether the information is accurate or a spin from the reporter’s viewpoint? “Truth, Propaganda and Media in the Age of Trump” is the title of the OLLI lecture at 1:30 on Thursday, October 10th at Catamount Arts.
The presenter, David Goodman, is a best selling author, journalist, and the host of the weekly public affairs radio show The Vermont Conversation on WDEV in Waterbury. He will discuss the state of journalism under this president and his current,, and on-going, assaults on freedom of the press. Goodman will also present a short history of official propaganda. Who do you believe? CNN? FOX News? Politico? He asks, “How do we, as news consumers, know who to trust and what to believe?” No matter what you political affiliation, this presentation should hit the mark somewhere on your political spectrum.
Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue is an accessible facility. This program is included for OLLI members and there is a small fee for others. Homeschool students are welcome and DVD’s of past programs are available to borrow from Catamount Arts at no cost.
