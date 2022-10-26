Osher Lecture To Focus ON Power Of Music

St Johnsbury’s OLLI ends the fall semester on a high note with Emily Nyman and special guest, Lynn Berry, presenting “Using Music to Enhance Your Own Life and the Lives of Others.” Emily and Lynn are Singer-songwriters, Semi-retired school guidance counselors, college/music/writing/art instructors, and caring humans with a desire to “be the good.” They join us from Derby, Vt. and have performed all over New England including First Night North.
“From personal creative expression to public performance, we have experienced first-hand how music can enhance our own lives and the lives of others,” Emily writes. Their goal for this presentation is to inspire you with our stories and creative process. How? Through lecture, demonstration, performance and Q+A. Participants will gain insight into and experience the multifaceted power of music. “We will share stories of our individual and collaborative journey including some early experiences that left a lasting impression; how our paths crossed; the evolution of our collaborative songwriting process from idea, to words, to song with illustrative original and cover songs. Also emotional responses to our music and how we have used music to “be the good.” They will share ideas on how you can use your passion for music (or other creative pursuits) to enhance your own life and the lives of others.
Catamount Arts will host this Osher Lifelong Learning lecture November 3, 2022 at 1:30 - 3:00. Register by going to learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj or call 802-656-5817.
To learn more about Emily and Lynn’s musical journey and listen to a few songs, go to www.emilynymanmusic.com. There will be specially priced CDs at the event.
Catamount Arts is an accessible facility and homeschool students are welcome. DVDs of past lectures are available to borrow from Catamount’s Box Office.
