The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute released its fall 2019 lineup. The series, which kicks off on September 12, includes eight lectures. Each will be held at Catamount Arts on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury.
The St. Johnsbury Academy Culinary Arts program, under Chef David Hale, will prepare lunch for the opening program.
Admission is free for Osher members.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in St. Johnsbury strives to offer intellectually stimulating learning opportunities in
Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom. Homeschoolers are welcome.
2019 FALL SERIES
► The Writing of Anne Morrow Lindbergh and Her Family, by Reeve Lindbergh, Author
Thursday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m.
Reeve Lindbergh will present a program focused on the writings of her mother, Anne Morrow Lindbergh. The conversation will begin with her early books based on her days as a pioneer aviator with her husband, Charles Lindbergh, and continue through her best known and loved book, Gift from The Sea. The discussion will include her volume of poetry, The Unicorn and Other Poems, and her six volumes of diaries and letters, covering her life and thought from her school days in 1922 to contemplations on aging in 1986. Along the way Reeve will mention writings of some of Anne Lindbergh’s family members, including her famous husband and two of her daughters, Anne and Reeve.
► The Meaning of a Map, by Bill Morris
Thursday, Sept. 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Cartographic technology has advanced at a startling pace in recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. Using a set of meaningful maps as a guide, we’ll fly backward and forward through cartographic history to give it all some context.
► The Art of Handbells, by Phil Brown, Music Director, United Community Handbell Ensemble
Thursday, Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
Participants will have opportunities to practice making music with and listening to music performed with English handbells.
► The Jewels of Ecuador, by Hank Kaestner, Director of Spice Procurement at McCormick & Co., Inc. (Retired)
Thursday, Oct. 3 at 1:30 p.m.
Ecotourism is making a big impact on protecting the environment. Tourists are enjoying seeing hummingbirds (the jewels) at close range at the lodges in Ecuador.
► Truth, Propaganda and Media in the Age of Trump, by David Goodman, Journalist, Author, and host of The Vermont Conversation on WDEV (Waterbury)
Thursday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
David Goodman will discuss the state of journalism under the president and his current assaults on freedom of the press. He will also present a short history of official propaganda. Consider: “How do we, as consumers, know who to trust and what to believe?”
► Willoughby Lake and Westmore, by Dolores Chamberlain, Vermont Native, Local Author and Historian
Thursday, Oct. 17 at 1:30 p.m.
After extensive research and many interviews, Dolores Chamberlain will relate history, stories, and folklore of Westmore and its main attraction, Willoughby Lake.
► Slow Birding – Reconnecting with Nature & Self, Bridget Butler, AKA The Bird Diva
Thursday, Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m.
For some, birding is an adventure to check off as many species on their bird list as possible. Bridget Butler introduces a different birding approach that encourages slowing down and developing a deeper connection to birds. Bridget will share how to read bird body language, how to listen beyond just birdsong, and how to discover a personal sit-spot to achieve a more intimate look at the natural world.
► Thursday, Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.
Lambert’s Main Street, St. Johnsbury, 1906, by Bob Swartz
In 1906 (the year of his death) there were 25 buildings on Main Street designed by the Fairbanks’ architect, Lambert Packard. In this presentation we’ll learn about Packard’s connection to St. Johnsbury and take a virtual walk up the street, noting his characteristic design elements and his impact on the development of the streetscape.
