Hank Kaestner returns to the St Johnsbury Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program series this semester with a program entitled “The Jewels of Ecuador.”
Hank was the director of Spice Procurement for McCormick & Co at the time of his retirement in 2000, and then kept active in the spice and vanilla trade until 2015 through his consulting company. Tom Burns, former executive director of the American Spice Trade Association wrote: “Hank has traveled to most parts of the world where spices grow, in most cases more than once, and his knowledge of the people, the areas, and the spices is quite unique.”
For many years Hank has pursued his hobbies of photography and bird watching while traveling to remote and fascinating corners of the globe. Many of his images have been published and he has seen more than 7100 species of birds in his travels. When last here he talked about the history of spices, but this program draws on his bird watching and photography. The jewels are hummingbirds.
Hank says, “ Ecotourism is making a big impact on protecting the environment. Tourists are enjoying seeing hummingbirds at close range at the lodges in Ecuador.”
The public is invited to attend the event on Oct. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Catamount Arts Theater 1 on Eastern Avenue in St. Johnsbury, to see these beautiful birds and hear Hank’s tale. There is a small fee for the talk if you have not become an OLLI member. The facility is handicapped accessible and homeschooled students and anyone fascinated by hummingbirds are welcome. DVDs of past OLLI programs are available to borrow from Catamount Arts at no cost.
