Oshima Brothers Appear Sunday At Dog. Mtn.

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will host musical prodigies the Oshima Brothers as part of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain on Aug. 29 at 5 p.m.
Maine-based indie duo the Oshima Brothers have been creating music together since childhood, crafting a deceptively deep sound that belies the absence of a full band. The brothers blend songs from the heart with blood harmonies to produce what NPR calls a “roots-based pop sound that is infectious.” On stage, Sean and Jamie offer lush vocals, live looping, foot percussion, electric and acoustic guitars, vintage keyboard and bass, often all at once. “They want every show to feel like a deep breath, a dance party and a sonic embrace,” says Erin Narey of Catamount Arts.
Sara Willis of Maine Public Radio describes their songs as “beautiful. Those brother harmonies can’t be beat. They are uplifting and, let’s face it, we need uplifting these days.” When the brothers are not recording or touring, they film and produce their own music videos, he added.
Bar service will be provided by Kingdom Taproom and food served by Calex and Genuine Jamaican. Picnicking is welcome, but no outside alcohol is permitted. Patrons are encouraged to comply with evolving CDC COVID-safety guidelines.
Following the Oshima Brothers’ performance, there will be one more show in this year’s Levitt AMP concert series on Saturday, Sept. 4.
For more information about Catamount summer programing, including the full Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury lineup, visit catamountarts.org.
