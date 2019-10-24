Over 20 Events Scheduled for First Annual Vermont Highland Games

Last-minute preparations are in full swing for this weekend’s First Annual Vermont Highland Games, which will take place all day Saturday, October 26th, at Catamount Arts in St. Johnsbury. The “small but mighty” inaugural games feature a packed schedule of concerts, contests, demonstrations, and lectures, as well as beer, haggis, and children’s events. Catamount’s Associate Director of Live Music, Molly Stone, who is also a drummer and manager of the Catamount Pipe Band, breaks down a couple of the event’s scheduled highlights.
Vermont-based composer, piper, and multi-instrumentalist Timothy Cummings will present his special program, A Caledonide Tour, a musical tour through the remnants of what geologists call the Caledonide mountain range. The Caledonides (also called the Appalachian-Caledonides) are the ancient and formerly impressive mountain range that stretched from the Appalachians in North America, through the Atlantic plates, to Scandinavia.
Timothy Cummings’s diverse musical repertoire spans from the contemporary and sacred to the traditional melodies of the British Isles, Appalachia, Cape Breton, Brittany, and beyond. He is also a recording artist, writer, and publisher of piping music. His program will begin Saturday at noon.
Another Vermont Highland Games highlight is the Bagpipe Makers Roundtable, featuring Michael MacHarg of the Wee Piper and Bruce Childress of BC Pipes and moderated by Stephen Thomforde of Thomforde Woodcraft.
World renowned pipemaker Michael MacHarg has been making pipes for nearly 40 years and specializes in custom built Scottish Highland bagipes, Scottish Smallpipes and other European bagpipes and related instruments. Bruce Childress specializes in building Uilleann pipes and is based out of Maine. Stephen Thomforde, an apprentice of Michael MacHarg, is a woodturner and bagpipe maker living in Medford, Massachusetts. He is also an avid musician and plays Scottish Bagpipes of varying sizes and Wooden Flute.
“Do not miss this intriguing discussion,” says Stone. The Roundtable begins at 1:00.
A Caledonide Tour and the Bagpipe Makers Roundtable are only two of over twenty events scheduled for the first Vermont Highland Games, which will take place entirely indoors at the Catamount Arts Center on Eastern Avenue. Beginning at 11am, there will be several events every hour to choose from, including Celtic storytelling, Scottish country dancing, a Highland instrument petting zoo, and a grand finale concert.
For a complete schedule of events and to buy tickets for the first annual Vermont Highland Games, Saturday, October 26th, from 11am to 9pm, visit www.catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
