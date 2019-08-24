Gisele Thompson will present her new acrylic N.H. landscape paintings at The Gallery at WREN in Bethlehem, beginning Friday, September 6th, and running through September 30th.
The opening reception for Where Land Meets Sky: Paintings by Michele Johnsen and Gisele Thompson will be held on Friday Sept. 6th from 5-7 p.m.
Gisele continues to find endless inspiration from the beauty of her home state. “This new body of work continues my exploration of the light, color and form experienced as I travel throughout New Hampshire, and thanks to those who have shared their images as references for my paintings, as I am not able to reach some of the most remarkable views. I am also very pleased to be involved with the folks at WREN, who do so much in furthering opportunities for the residents of Bethlehem and surrounding communities”.
Gisele relocated to her home state of New Hampshire 10 years ago, and has created a series of paintings celebrating the beauty and iconic scenes of the Granite State. Working from photos, the paintings are done in her studio with acrylic paints on canvas or wood panels. She received her Masters Degree in Fine Art and has been painting professionally for over 20 years. Memberships include NH Made, NH Art Association, and WREN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.