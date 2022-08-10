PAMFest Returns This Weekend Following Pandemic Pause

Enjoy performances from Wild Asparagus (top) Migmar Tsering (bottom left), Pete Sutherland and Tim Cummings at the Peacham Acoustic Music Festival on Friday and Saturday. (Contributed Photos)

The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest) returns for the 10th anniversary year on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the festival returns in full force with a weekend of music, dance, food and fun for young and old alike set in idyllic Peacham Village.

