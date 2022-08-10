PAMFest Returns This Weekend Following Pandemic Pause

The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival (PAMFest) returns for the 10th anniversary year on Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the festival returns in full force with a weekend of music, dance, food and fun for young and old alike set in idyllic Peacham Village.
PAMFest offers a broad range of music, dance, workshops and crafts. It is not possible to fully describe all of the activities being offered. More information can be found online at www.pamfest.org; see below for a summary of the schedule.
Friday, Aug. 12, 2022
1 p.m. – Registration opens outside the Town Office
Paddock Tent located directly behind the Peacham Congregational Church – Music and dance
2 p.m. – Open Jam session hosted by Pete Sutherland accompanied by many friends (and you)
5:30 p.m. – Cajun Dance featuring the Pointe Noire Cajun Band
7:30 p.m. – Intro to Contra Dance providing a chance for new contra dancers to preview the steps
8 p.m. – Contra Dance featuring Wild Asparagus with caller George Marshall. A renowned contra dance band and caller!
Peacham Congregational Church - Concerts
6 p.m. – Keith Murphy and Becky Tracy – traditional music beautifully played
7 p.m.– Bob and Sarah Amos Band – original and traditional Americana and Bluegrass music
8 p.m. – Masefield, Perkins and Morse with Patrick Ross – a sumptuous feast of originals, jazz and Appalachian Mountain music.
9:30 p.m. – Jason Bergman and the Primal Boys – presenting American roots music, blues and bluegrass – feel the heat
Saturday, August 13, 2022
8:30 a.m. – Registration opens outside the Town Office
Paddock Tent located directly behind the Peacham Congregational Church – Music and dance
9 a.m. Tai Chi practice and demonstration
10 a.m. Family Dance featuring Wild Asparagus with caller George Marshall – a mix of dances for all ages
11:30 a.m. Stuart Paton – Burlington Taiko Drumming workshop – learn this ancient drumming art from a master
1 p.m. Tibetan Master Migmar Tsering – will demonstrate and teach dances of Tibet. Bring your dance shoes!
2 p.m. The Heather Pierson Trio – a concert of originals, jazz and blues standards
3 p.m. Hot Pickin’ Party – listen for originals, traditional Bluegrass, classic covers, and maybe a completely improvised jam
4 p.m. Jason Bergman and the Primal Boys more from these master musicians – with room to move!
5:30 p.m. Annie and the Hedonists – Blues and Swing Song and Dance – the name says it all
7 p.m. Wild Asparagus with caller George Marshall – the grand finale contra dance
Vermont Folklife Center Stage – Concerts and Demonstrations
11 a.m. Tibetan Master Migmar Tsering – will sing traditional and modern songs from Tibet and play the Tibetan dranyen
Noon Vermont Fiddling Traditions with Pete Sutherland – lively discussions and musical demonstrations on the fiddle(s)
2 p.m. Stuart Paton – Burlington Taiko Drumming – demonstration
3 p.m. Colin McCaffrey – expect string wizardry and warm vocals from this master musician
4 p.m. BrooksHenry - a Danville/Peacham based trio + 1, covering an eclectic mix of favorite music from the past
Peacham Congregational Church - Concerts
1 p.m. Martha Burns sings old-time American folk songs the old-time way
2 p.m. Keith Murphy brings the music of the Maritimes and New England to life in French and English
3 p.m. Bob Amos & Bob Dick performed together for 15 years in Front Range – enjoy their magic in this rare reunion show
4 p.m. Band Scramble Contest – watch these brave souls who just met, as they mount the stage and give it their all.
6 p.m. Pete Sutherland & Tim Cummings – fiddle, banjo and pipes – new and old music featuring their new CD “The Birds in Flight”
7 p.m. Colin McCaffrey – a musical magician, the Burlington Free Press calls Colin “A Green Mountain treasure worth keeping.”
8 p.m. The Heather Pierson Trio – noted for her New Orleans-Oscar-Brubeck jazz piano leanings – this trio is brilliant…
9 p.m. Annie & the Hedonists – long-time favorites on the PAMFest stage, they will provide a lively close to the weekend.
Vermont Folklife Center
This year, PAMFest is collaborating with the Vermont Folklife Center (VFC) who are celebrating their 30th anniversary year. Their mission is to deepen our understanding of each other by engaging with communities across Vermont to document and share expressions of tradition, innovation, and culture. VFC supports music, dance, visual arts and other forms of cultural expression. Performers and crafters affiliated with VFC will be presenting their talents at various venues around the festival site.
Peacham Historical Association
PAMFest is also collaborating with the Peacham Historical Association (PHA) to provide music and crafting at two of their amazing locations, just up the road from the PAMFest registration area. One is the Peacham Historical House where historically based music will be offered outside at the east end of the building from 2:30-4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The Historical House will be open and has a wonderful display by renowned photographer and Peacham resident, Richard W. Brown.
Peacham Historical House – Concerts
2:30 p.m. Pete Sutherland with Martha Burns and Tim Cummings – Pete will lead this journey along Vermont’s musical history trail.
3:30 p.m. Keith Murphy – a master of historical ballads and legends, will complete what Pete started– music infused with history
The second location is the PHA’s fully functioning “Ashbel Goodenough Blacksmith Shop” which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The blacksmith shop will be hosted by smith Ed Schneider with a guest master smith, Lucian Avery, who is affiliated with the Vermont Folklife Center, and will demonstrate his craft – demonstration hours TBD.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
WORKSHOPS - Start off at 9 a.m. with workshops taught by the performers at the Peacham Congregational Church and other nearby locations. Offerings range from instrument workshops to song writing and jam sessions.
JAM SESSIONS –There will be jam sessions throughout the festival beginning Friday, some will be formal and many impromptu. People are encouraged to bring their instruments and join a jam or start your own!
INSTRUMENT PETTING ZOO - From noon to 3 p.m. - Back by popular demand is Young Tradition Vermont’s Instrument Petting Zoo with a program designed to give young, old and curious a chance to explore different instruments and become inspired to start playing. There will be “zoo keepers” to help visitors explore these musical treasures.
The FAMILY TENT returns offering a variety of activities for the children (young and old). The giant xylophone will be back and an instrument make and take playshop will be offered.
CRAFT FAIR – from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. the craft fair will open for business. There will be a diverse group of vendors offering numerous crafts, jewelry, massage and more.
FOOD OFFERINGS - The festival has food vendors serving a variety of culinary choices featuring pizza, hot dogs, gelato, and more. And don’t forget the Peacham Café – an easy walk from the festival venues!
CAMPING – Camping is available through the generosity of our neighbors at the Village Farm, but reservations are requested by calling 802-592-3632.
TICKETS – Tickets for PAMFest are available at CATAMOUNT ARTS regional Box Office, St. Johnsbury or by calling 802-748-2600. 24-hour online sales are available. Tickets will be available on site, at the festival registration area while supplies last.
The Peacham Acoustic Music Festival is produced by Frank Miller and Copithorn Productions in partnership with Catamount Arts and support from our generous sponsors. For more information visit www.pamfest.org
