NEWPORT — Nettye Lamkay, MAC Artist of the Month for October, enjoys all forms of painting, but especially with soft pastels.
“As a kid, I was always sketching,” she recalls. “I actually can’t remember a time when I didn’t love to draw.” Growing up in New York City she was encouraged by a few teachers’ reactions to pencil sketches they found that she had hidden inside her desks. She smiles as she recounts, as a 13 year old, having entered, and won, a “box top” contest for free art lessons. Unfortunately, since the contest had stipulated contestants be age 18 or older, when she, the winner, was found out, she was denied the prize. Nettye recalls: “I still felt pretty good about it…”.
“I took one art class in college, but I never really had any formal training in art,” she said. But informally, persistently, she continued to draw. Then, empty-nested and “retired” some seven years ago Nettye was able to pursue her abiding interest in art. At artist workshops she learned to work with oil paint and watercolors, but the “Oh, yes!” moment came when she was introduced to pastels. Now, although she occasionally works with paint, her primary medium is soft pastels. Working with pastels she says is more akin to drawing than is painting. “Pastel art has a kind of sketchy quality, which I like.”
Nettye has participated in a number of artist shows in the Albany, NY area. A very special occasion occurred several years ago when she was honored with a one-person show of her work. She began to enjoy the sale of some of her work, at first to friends and relatives. But she goes on to remember: “It was very special when someone who didn’t even know me bought one of my works. It was so validating.”
The beauty of the natural world – and people – are what attract her eye. She describes herself as a very visual person who loves the outdoors, be it strolling along a city street or finding her way up into the pasture behind her house. While viewing her collection one finds several head and shoulders portraits, but landscapes and peopled scenes are noted more commonly. Fields and woodlands, lakes, streams and beaches, as well as town- and city-scapes, rendered in pastels, have a calming, soft-edged appeal.
Her works often begin with a pencil sketch over which the pastels are applied and blended. Before completion, most of her images require hours of her time. Weeks, sometimes months, can go by as she revisits her drawings for revisions and touch ups. When asked how she knows that pastel drawing is finally done she laughs: “When it is framed behind glass..”.
Nettye and her husband divide their time between Albany, NY and a small home in Newport Center with a big view of an old barn and Lake Memphremagog.
