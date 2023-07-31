WHITEFIELD, N.H. — Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players are rehearsing for their showings of The Old Man and The Old Moon.
Described by Time Out New York as “a transcendent theatrical experience for all ages,” this epic sea-faring tale plays the Weathervane and the North Country August 2-September 1. It is sponsored by Crosstown Motors and New England Wire Technologies.
The Old Man has kept his post as the sole caretaker of the moon for as long as he can remember. When his wife, the Old Woman, is drawn away by a mysterious melody, the Old Man must decide between duty and love.
Encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, The Old Man and the Old Moon is an Americana fable about the power of love and change, packed with theatre enchantment - shadow play, puppetry, live music, and more. The live music will be played by the Patchwork Players themselves, a first on the Patchwork stage.
Composing the cast of The Old Man and the Old Moon are the 2023 Patchwork Players, six early-career artists selected from a nationwide search. The 2023 Patchwork Players are Jaheim Hugan (Baldwin Wallace University), Langley Leilani (University of Utah), Evan Lilienthal (Baldwin Wallace University), Madison Mintzer (University of Central Florida), Jack Prisco (Baldwin Wallace University), and Justine So (Rollins College). Three local youth performers round out the cast - Scott Black, Abigail Bovay, and Claudia Canuto.
“It’s incredibly exciting to incorporate additional young people from our community into our programming,” says Weathervane Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby. “We’ve never done that before for a Patchwork production and it truly furthers Weathervane’s mission to make the arts more accessible for patrons and artists alike.”
Also new, this production will perform an enhanced version on the Mainstage in addition to the Patchwork stage and touring the North Country. It plays for four performances only (August 4, 15, 26 and September 1), and runs 80 minutes.
In addition to these four enhanced Mainstage performances, The Old Man and the Old Moon will perform inside the Weathervane at 11 a.m. Friday, August 4 and 11 as part of its regular Patchwork series. Tickets for these shortened morning performances are $9.50 and will be sold at the door.
This shortened production will also play at Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre Wednesday, August 2; Lisbon Regional School Wednesday, August 8, and Colebrook’s Great North Woods Center for the Arts (Thursday, August 9). All performances are at 11 a.m. Patrons should check with the venue about ticket pricing and ordering for all touring performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.