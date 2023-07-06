COLUMBIA, N.H. — Four Patchwork Players shows, produced by the Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, are coming this summer to the Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA).
These 11 a.m. shows have been hosted by the GNWCA for many years, and offer a fun, free morning of entertainment for all ages.
Sponsored by James “Russ” Fitch, these events are held outdoors at GNWCA on Route 3 in Columbia. Those attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Inclement weather will move the show indoors.
On Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., the show will be “Mary Had a Little Ham,”adapted by Marisa Kirby and based on Mary Had a Little Ham by Margie Palatini. Infused with Broadway show tunes, “this musical adaptation of the children’s book Mary Had a Little Ham will have you singing and cheering for your new favorite little ham,” said GNWCA president Charlie Jordan.
On Wednesday, July 26, at 11 a.m., the Patchwork Players return with “The Rainbow Fish,” adapted from the book by Marcus Pfister, translated into English by J. Alison James, with illustrations by Marcus Pfister. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is a beautiful, one of a kind fish. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share the shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy and no longer adored, the Rainbow seeks out the wise Octopus to learn the universal lessons of love, friendship, sharing, and kindness.
On Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m., the Patchwork Players present “The Old Man and the Old Moon,” book, music and lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co. “Journey for love with the Old Man on an imaginative sea-faring epic, encompassing apocalyptic storms, civil wars, leviathans of the deep, and cantankerous ghosts, as well as the fiercest obstacle of all: change,” Jordan stated.
The final show of the summer season is Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 11 a.m. with “The Mystery of the Missing Medallion,” by the Sheridan Playwrights.
For more information, visit gnwca.org, or call 603-246-8998.
