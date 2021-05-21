Patrick Ross & Fiddler’s Crew Playing May 29 at Catamount ArtPort

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts will present Patrick Ross & the Fiddler’s Crew live and in-person Saturday, May 29, at Catamount ArtPort, in St. Johnsbury’s Green Mountain Mall. The acoustic roots trio is fronted by fifth-generation fiddler and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Ross, who wrote 18 new songs during the pandemic.
Patrick Ross & The Fiddler’s Crew is a result of turning pandemic lemons into lemonade, says the band, or in this case, crabapples into cider. When the live performance was prohibited last year, Ross funneled his creative energy into writing and rehearsing songs about life in Vermont. The new songs explore lake life on international waters, the hustle of making do through four distinct seasons, and moonlighting while raising a family.
The Fiddler’s Crew includes Long Island native Mike Conerty on bass and trumpet and Chad Brunet of New Orleans on drums. Lead vocalist Ross plays fiddle, guitars, mandolin, banjo, and cello. All three musicians reside currently in Vermont’s Upper Valley.
Patrick Ross and the Fiddler’s Crew are part of the inaugural concert season at Catamount ArtPort, 20,000 square feet of former retail space repurposed with state-of-the-art ventilation and versatile seating capacity for a variety of arts and entertainment needs. Catamount ArtPort brings indoor live entertainment back to the Northeast Kingdom, thanks to socially distanced, pod-style seating and innovative safety protocols. The Green Mountain Mall is on Rt. 5 (Memorial Drive).
Admission to ArtPort events is sold in seating pods of two-, four-, or six people, and adherence to a COVID safety code of conduct is required.
For tickets to see the show on May 29 at the ArtPort, or to learn more about Catamount’s schedule of summer programming, visit catamountarts.org or call 748-2600.
