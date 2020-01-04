Patrick Ross To Perform In Cabot

Cabot Arts will present musician Patrick Ross with special guests the Kowal Family Bluegrass Band on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Willey Building Auditorium, 3084 Main Street in Cabot.
From the borderlands of Quebec in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom where Ross learned traditional folk tunes from his father and began his journey as a fifth-generation fiddle player. He won the Vermont-State Fiddle Championship at age 14. He has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and shared stages with Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Paul McCartney. He now lives in Newbury, Vermont, with his wife and daughter.
His solo concerts include a worldwide range of fiddle styles as well as songs he has penned with guitar, banjo, mandolin and cello.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Music starts at 4 p.m. To reserve your seat visit: http://www.cabotarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.