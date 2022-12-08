Paul Daniels Wins GNWCA Music Appreciation Award

COLUMBIA, N.H. — Longtime music enthusiast Paul Daniels of East Albany, Vt. was awarded the Great North Woods Center for the Arts (GNWCA) 2022 Music Appreciation Award. It was announced Dec. 4 at the Coig Christmas concert.
GNWCA president Charlie Jordan read-aloud the plaque given to Daniels, 87, who was there in person with family members. A tireless supporter of live concerts, he regularly attends GNWCA concerts, especially those which feature fiddles. He is seen at a host of regional music events ranging from the New World Music Festival in Randolph, Vt., to the N.H. Highland Games in Lincoln, as well as scores of others.
Wearing his trademark blue shirts and suspenders, “Paul is perhaps best known as breaking into dance during concerts and has become known to performers who play in this area from around the world,” Jordan stated. A fiddle player, he was also known in years past to show up at open mics to perform two of his favorite tunes, “Pistol Packin’ Mama” and “Little Brown Jug.”
This is the fourth year of the GNWCA Music Appreciation award, first presented to the late Carolyn and Brad Brooks in 2019, the late David Killam in 2020 and the late Roland Cotnoir in 2021. The presentation of the 2022 award is the first to a living recipient. A duplicate of Paul’s plaque will be permanently displayed with previous recipients at GNWCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.