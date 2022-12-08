Paula Poundstone’s St. J Show Set For Dec. 17

ST. JOHNSBURY —After years of pandemic-related postponements, Emmy-winning comedian Paula Poundstone will appear Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall, as part of the KCP Presents Performing Arts Series, produced by Catamount Arts.
Famous for her wit and spontaneity, dubbed one of the “greatest stand-ups of all time,” by Comedy Central, Poundstone has been a frequent guest on Leno, Letterman, and Prairie Home Companion and remains a staple of NPR’s “Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me.” She draws from her own complex life: three kids, 13 cats, motherhood, a demanding job, a crazy travel schedule, her frustration at getting older, and a bag of neuroses, including her famous inability to ever shut up. Add a year in quarantine, and imagine the outcome.
“Poundstone improvises with a crowd like a jazz musician,” raves the Boston Globe, “swinging in unexpected directions without a net.”
Host of the NPR podcast “Live from the Poundstone Institute,” Poundstone takes on truly odd research studies in front of a live studio audience. She is the author of “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” and a star of several HBO specials, her own series on ABC and HBO, and voiced the character Forgetter Paula in the Academy Award-winning animated film “Inside Out.”
