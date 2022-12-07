After two years of pandemic-related cancelations and postponements, KCP Presents will host two eagerly awaited appearances this month by award-winning comedian, author, podcaster, and NPR star Paula Poundstone.
Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Time magazine’s March 2020 “Best of” issue listed Paula’s HBO special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” among The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever. Paula can be heard weekly hosting her podcast “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” and on NPR’s “Wait, Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” Her book “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” was a 2017 Thurber Prize for American Humor semifinalist.
Paula will appear on December 16th at Vermont State University-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts and on December 17th at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall. Erin Narey of Catamount Arts caught up with Paula via telephone this week to talk about comedy in the pandemic era, Robin Williams, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
EN: Paula, you’ve elevated the art of audience interaction to audience integration. How do you do it?
PP: Jimmy Pardo (host of the podcast “Never Not Funny”) calls it “crowd work,” but talking to an audience is like any other conversation. When people talk at a party, first you talk about how frustrating it was getting there; then you talk about current events; then somebody tells a story; and then somebody spills their drink and you mock them. That’s not any more improvised than a stand-up set. There are standard things we say in any conversation: “Hi, how are you? Thank you for inviting me.” And then there’s the re-telling of old stories, and then the [spontaneous] part based on what is in the room. It’s not magic; people do it all the time. They just don’t always think to do it onstage.
I started talking to the audience to the degree that I do because I have a terrible memory. I’d prepare, but the minute I hit the stage, I’d forget the whole thing. So I was really forced to go, “Okay, look at this guy over here,” and just start talking to him. I used to take notes after every set about what I needed to work on, and I used to view the part where I talked to the audience as a mistake: I didn’t stick to my script, I was terrible, I didn’t remember. One day it dawned on me that the real heart of the night, the real joy of the experience seemed to come from where I wasn’t sticking to the script. Now it’s my favorite part.
One night I was off on a tangent and a guy said, “Get back to comedy.” I said, “You know what? You’re absolutely right.” Of course, after that, I kept referring to that guy all night long. For the rest of the night, every time I said something that didn’t really go over, I’d say, “Sir, I did it again. I’m so sorry.”
EN: The late, great Robin Williams is often credited with discovering you. How did he influence you?
PP: Any comic my age or younger owes a debt of gratitude to Robin Williams. Comedy’s been around since before we left the caves. Neanderthals were probably doing tight-fives [a five- minute stretch of a stand up comic’s best jokes] about pushing rocks, so Robin didn’t invent it, but he invigorated audience interest. Bill Murray used to do the Lounge Guy (on Saturday Night Live), and people thought stand-up was like that: sort of staid and smarmy, sort of like Vegas. Robin blew the lid off that. He did away with the segue way, the storytelling, the explanations. He’d just blurt the next joke. He was wild, the Tasmanian Devil of comedy.
I started in ‘79 in Boston, but I took a Greyhound bus around the country to see what clubs were like in different cities. I got off in San Francisco and I never wanted to get back on. The places that had comedy then were very small, but they started to fill up. That was where Robin lived, and people came out hoping to see him. He would stop by, and along the way, people waiting to see him saw the rest of us, and we started to get a little traction.
Robin did that all over the country. He could be working a 3,000 seat amphitheater in Cleveland, and then when he came off stage he’d drop in to Uncle Funny’s Yuk House. Coast to coast, every comedy club in the country, the manager in their office has a picture of Robin Williams on their stage.
EN: What’s different about stand-up for live audiences in the pandemic era?
PP: There’s definitely a hole in our life experience these last few years. Being together, a collective, enjoying something in the company of strangers is an important part of who we are as human beings.
Way back during the stay-at-home order, I was watching a clip of a Bruce Springsteen concert, and the music was great, but it was the audience I was watching. And we hadn’t had that in our lives at that point for so long, I started to cry. I thought, I miss this, I miss being part of an audience, and I miss having an audience in front of me.
The stress and the [politics] and the pandemic, all going on for so long now, I think we forget the toll it takes on us. You think, “Oh, it’s just me,” until you get together with a group of people. For example, my memory problems are totally exacerbated by the stress of all this. And when I tell the audience all the things that I’ve forgotten, when I ask, “Is anybody else having this?” I get the recognition laughter. And there’s almost no better joy than recognition laughter, the laughter when people go, “Oh my god, I have that!” You feel more human realizing your experiences are just part of being a person. And I don’t know how we get that experience other than being together. The audiences are smaller, but they’re joyous. People keep saying, “I haven’t laughed this hard in years.”
It’s an important part of the human experience. Maybe anthropologists could tell us when people started gathering for entertainment: was it a caveman with a club and long hair doing a tight five? A lot of fire jokes, maybe, or a lot of sabretooth tiger jokes because comedy is a coping mechanism for what people find stressful. Those sabretooth tiger jokes, that’s what got the Neanderthals through!
EN: Vermont’s the final stop on your tour this year. Will you be home for the holidays?
PP: My kids are grown, but I have ten cats and two big dogs, so my nest is never exactly empty. When my kids were little, we did the presents and the tree and the Santa Claus, but I left it all out on the field. I have no more to give. This Thanksgiving we ate Tweety Bird waffles and went to the movies. The old movies, the old Christmas movies, are terrific. When I was a kid, we had TV Guide, and they’d do a half-page ad when Rudolph the Reindeer was coming on, and we were just beside ourselves with excitement.
Now you’ve got Hallmark and Lifetime churning out these new holiday movies, and you need a vomitiorium. They’re so bad. And I have heard the [worst] Christmas music in the airport the last couple of weeks. But you know, it’s always cool coming to Vermont in December! It’s very Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.
For tickets to see Paula Poundstone at VSU-Johnson, on December 16th, or at St. Johnsbury Academy, on December 17th, visit www.kcppresents.org or www.catamountarts.org. The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.