Paula Poundstone To Perform at NVU-Johnson

Catamount Arts and KCP Presents will host humorist, author and comedian Paula Poundstone at Northern Vermont University-Johnson’s Dibden Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 7.
Paula is renowned worldwide for her observational humor and spontaneous wit. A panelist on NPR’s #1 show, “Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me,” Paula also hosts the popular Starburns podcast, “Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone,” a comedic field guide to life featuring taste tests, cats-of-the-week, and leading experts in everything from beekeeping to ping pong to prosopagnosia.
In 2017, Paula released her second book, “The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness,” in which she offers herself up as a guinea pig in a series of thoroughly unscientific experiments. Kirkus Reviews called the book, “a deeply revealing memoir in which the pathos doesn’t kill the humor — delivers more than it promises.” The book debuted at #1 on the Amazon Bestsellers List in Humor, and the audiobook was one of five finalists for 2018 Audio Book of the Year. The book was recognized as one of eight semi-finalists for the Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States.
Paula can be heard on the big screen as “Forgetter Paula” in Disney/Pixar’s “Inside Out,” winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film. She has also starred in her own series on both HBO and ABC, is included on Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comics of All Time and won an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-Up. In February 2019, Paula’s stand-up special, “Cats, Cops and Stuff,” was named by TIME Magazine and Tig Notaro as one of The 5 Funniest Stand-Up Specials Ever.
Paula’s upcoming performance in Johnson will be the third of four KCP Presents shows scheduled this year at the Dibden Center for the Arts, a new venue that brings the popular performing arts series beyond the Northeast Kingdom. Remaining events in the 2019-2020 KCP Presents season include Pilobolus dance at Lyndon Institute, A Capella Live! at St. Johnsbury Academy, Peking Acrobats at NVU-Johnson, and Dave Bromberg Quintet, also at St. Johnsbury Academy.
For tickets to see Paula Poundstone or to learn about other upcoming KCP Presents shows, call (802) 748-2600 or visit www.kcppresents.org. The KCP Presents Series is produced by Catamount Arts working in association with Kingdom County Productions and supported by generous local sponsors with grant funding from The National Endowment for the Arts and the Vermont Arts Council.
