PEACHAM — Peacham Library will host its annual Coffee House live music series with performances each month from February through April, for the second year online.
The Coffee House series brings the community together, around live music and camaraderie. Each event will be hosted virtually, with audio and video streaming of the live performances. Viewers have the option to tune in via Zoom or Facebook at 7 p.m. on the following Saturdays: Feb. 12, March 12 and April 9. All performances are free, although a suggested donation of $5 (donation links to be provided during the performance) is encouraged to support the performers.
Fifth Business, performing Feb. 12, is a crowd favorite, rejoining the folks of Peacham for (at least) their seventh year in a row to fight the chill of winter by huddling around the metaphorical fires of song and mirth. Expect creative takes on their usual pub songs and art tunes, leavened by the occasional sincere ballad, in a repertoire that is Not (entirely) Safe For Work. The ensemble includes Nick Anzalone, Stuart Corso, Hannah Davie, Steve Davie, Heather Alger and Kate Davie.
Nathan Colpitts & Andrea Otto are Pipe ‘n Slippers, an acoustic folk duo from Peacham performing March 12. They’re joined by Rake Factory Union, a new ensemble that includes Andrea, Nathan, as well as Steve, Owen and Hanna Davie. Pipe ‘n Slippers have performed in a variety of small venues across the NEK for the past six years and are popular at local farm markets. The two groups both play traditional and original tunes. Presented with care, confidence, a touch of humor and a splash of storytelling.
Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Carol Hausner, playing April 9, capture the essence of the traditional, roots and original music they perform. Carol, a singer and award-winning songwriter, is steeped in bluegrass and roots music. Doc, classically trained, loves the blues and the Grateful Dead and has been playing both for many years. His keyboard playing and vocals meld with Carol’s solid rhythm guitar and mandolin. This instrumentation and vocals create a rich and savory sound.
Tune in via the Peacham Library’s Facebook profile page to watch a livestream at the time of each event. A Facebook account is not required to view this event on the library’s public page.
To view on Zoom, advance registration is required. Find Zoom registration links for each event on the library’s webpage www.peachamlibrary.org or on Facebook. Call (802) 535-3682 for more information.
Peacham Library is a 211-year-old incorporated library. It is a central part of Peacham’s intellectual, educational, leisure, and cultural life.The Library strives to represent all of the community’s interests in its collection; promotes use of the Library by all residents; and meets the needs of all residents for information and other library resources, either from its own collection or through the networks to which it belongs.
