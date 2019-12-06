Peggy Deyette and Philip Haley are exhibiting at the Tillotson Center in Colebrook, N.H. Haley’s colored pencil drawings are also being exhibited at the Indian Stream Health Clinic in Colebrook. For more information about CRAG, visit their website at www.connecticutriverartisans.com.
Dec 6The Gallery at WREN
Dec 7Peacham Corner Guild
Dec 6United community church, UCC
Dec 13Freedom Physical Therapy
Dec 13St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
Dec 7Piermont Public Library
