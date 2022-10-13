Peggy Pearl Is OLLI Lecturer Oct. 20

ST. JOHNSBURY — Peggy Pearl, Volunteer Director of St Johnsbury’s History and Heritage Center, will be the OLLI speaker on Thursday, Oct 20.
“Another Piece of the Puzzle” is the title of her presentation. “St Johnsbury History & Heritage had its beginnings in January of 2010 with the formation of a Board of Trustees,” she says. “ Its mission was to find a place to preserve artifacts and archives of St Johnsbury History as the Fairbanks Museum could no longer house them. After much searching, a house and barn were purchased at 421 Summer Street and in November of 2015, opened to the public.”
The Center is totally volunteer operated, from the director to those who staff the Center, do the work of cataloging, preserving and exhibiting the collections. “Volunteers keep the grounds looking great and with the help of donations from the public, grants, etc. the place has become a destination,” Peggy says.
“Another Piece of the Puzzle” will reveal future plans of the Center and the stories these plans will tell. St Johnsbury has a rich history and not all has yet been told.
Pearl’s is a familiar face to anyone who has any interest in St Johnsbury history. A St Johnsbury native and longtime teacher at Fairbanks Museum, she has shared her passion with hundreds of school children over the years who as adults are now bringing in artifacts to enhance the Center’s collections. Her passion to preserve town history led her to founding the History & Heritage Center which collects, preserves and exhibits that history to the public. Today’s children are still coming to learn “What’s it?”
This is the sixth program in the Osher Lifelong Learning fall semester, which is hosted by Catamount Arts Thursday afternoons from 1:30-3 p.m. through Nov. 3. Registration can be done online at learn.uvm.edu/olli/stj or call 802-656-5817 for registration assistance. Catamount Arts is handicapped-accessible and homeschool students are welcome.
