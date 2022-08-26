Peggy Sapphire Is MAC Artist Of Month

NEWPORT — A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., poet and author Peggy Sapphire of Craftsbury is August/September Artist of the Month at the MAC (Memphremagog Arts Collaborative) Center for the Arts.
From almost every window of her home there is a view of the woods, gardens and lawn, a perfect setting for a writer. Sapphire is the author of two poetry collections, numerous published poems and short stories. She was also editor of the Connecticut Poetry Review.
During her childhood in the late 1940s and early 50s, Sapphire’s father worked as an organizer of union workers, a dangerous profession, which sometimes meant his leaving home for months at a time. There were also times that the whole family would have to leave suddenly. Peggy didn’t understand forbidden topics she was warned not to mention to her schoolmates and the overall need for secrecy her parents insisted upon. Her mother explained that J. Edgar Hoover’s agents would knock, without warning, on their door searching for her father. Peggy remembers being in the car writing a letter to her dearest friend as they drove away in a rush from their home in Miami, Fla. to New York. There had been no time to say goodbye to each other. That first farewell letter would launch a cherished lifelong practice of letter writing.
After finishing high school in Costa Rica, Sapphire began her college career. She left short of graduation by a single semester, married young, had two daughters, finally completed her remaining semester and eventually became a teacher. She went on to graduate school to begin her career as an elementary and secondary school counselor. By the 1970s she had begun to read “by happenstance” the poetry of Sylvia Plath, Ann Sexton, Adrienne Rich, Jane Kenyon and others whose work embodied the honesty, understanding and shared experience she had been seeking. She discovered a community of women writers, and learned through their support to take risks with her poetry, to put her experiences as a woman out there, “to get down to the bones of my feelings.”
These days Peggy continues to write poems and prose pieces, still inspired by history, social justice, and by listening to what is going on in the world. “When I hear or see something during the day, and it sticks with me, I know it has staying power and will remain to be expressed as soon as I finally have time to myself. I work on articulating it in words, in poetry or prose. I have learned to keep a blank book with me to write in at all times.”
She still draws from the conversations she had with her parents when she was very young about humanity, social justice and love of the arts. “When I write, I am moved by what’s going on in the world that impacts our lives…I want to expose the hard edges of the world I live in and how it affects my life.”
Peggy Sapphire’s two poetry collections, A Possible Explanation and In The End A Circle can be purchased at MAC Center, located on Main Street in Newport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.