LYNDONVILLE — Satellite Gallery is hosting a tribute art show to Native American artist Pete Miles, who passed away in February.
Miles made his home and his art for the past four decades in his hand-built stone house in Burke Hollow. He was a prolific artist, painter, sculptor, woodworker, and welder. A proud member of the Sac and Fox tribe, he made frequent journeys to Stroud, Oklahoma to attend the annual Pow Wow. Many of his paintings and sculptures reflect his Native American roots and the struggles of his people. Too large to display at the gallery, they remain fixtures in his house and studio.
Miles began his art career in the early 1970s under the tutelage of his beloved uncle, Tom Bostelle, a renowned Pennsylvania artist whose portrait of Horace Pippin hangs in the National Portrait Gallery today, a painting he did at the tender age of 16. “Bostelle’s style is evident in Pete’s landscapes and sculptures,” stated gallery contact Catherine Dwyer.
In the 80’s Miles built a foundry in the foundation of his first house, the Little House, and taught himself to do bronze casting. There he did most of his sculptures and his carvings in wood and marble. Many of his works were inspired by Maine’s rugged coast. He and his family spent many summers on Petite Manan Point where he loved to paint the rocky coastlines in pastels.
In the 90’s he was asked to build a Japanese-style house. His research took him to Japan where he fell in love with the culture, food and architecture.
Of her father’s work his daughter, Sara, said, ”My dad believed in asymmetry, that everything about life was asymmetrical,” as evidenced by the trim work in their house. “He wasn’t so much into realism, believing that perfection wasn’t art. Art was imperfection made perfect in the eye of the beholder.”
Many of the pieces on display are on loan from family members and comprise most of the show. Bold abstracts, portraits, wood, metal and marble sculptures, charcoal sketches, and landscapes “reflect a life open to art in all forms, and an enormous talent,” Dwyer stated.
Satellite Gallery will host an opening reception at 71 Depot Street Thursday, May 6 from 5-7 p.m. CDC-recommended protocols for COVID will be followed. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from noon-4 p.m., or by appointment.
